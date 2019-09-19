A TREE in Pembroke Dock has been shortlisted in Wales’ Tree of the Year competition - the Oscars of the arboreal world.

A Pembroke Dock Ginkgo tree is one of seven to have been shortlisted in this year’s competition, organised by the woodland trust.

The Ginkgo tree is part of Pembroke Dock history, having been donated by the Japanese navy lieutenant Togo Heihachiro in1877.

Togo donated the tree after studying in the UK and staying at the Master Shipwrights House while the the Japanese warship Hiei was built in Pembroke Dock.

He donated a Japanese Gingko sapling to be planted in the garden of the house.

Togo later became an Admiral and defeated the Russian navy in 1905.

He is revered in Japan as the Nelson of the East.

Saplings from this 142-year-old Gingko are being nursed in the Welsh Botanical Garden for shipping back to Japan for many cities related to Admiral Togo.

The Ginkgo tree was nominated by Stuart Walton,

The Woodland Trust’s annual competition is designed to highlight and celebrate the best trees in the country.

A carefully chosen panel of eager and knowledgeable judges spent hours debating the positives of the many trees nominated to find some of the very best trees that Wales has to offer.

Natalie Buttriss Director Wales for the Woodland Trust (Coed Cadw) said: “The Wales Tree of the Year competition is all about highlighting and celebrating the our most remarkable and special trees.

"We have a fantastic number of ancient and veteran trees and many notable urban trees.

“All of our shortlisted trees look amazing and each of them has a wonderful story to tell. We’re sure that the public will show their passion and get behind their favourite.

Click here to choose your tree of the year