A fire chief has thanked colleagues for their outpouring of support after the death of firefighter, Josh Gardener.

Mr Gardener, 35, from Milford Haven, tragically lost his life in a boat collision off Neyland on Tuesday (September 17).



Chief Fire Officer Chris Davies expressed his condolences to Mr Gardener's family and praised the professionalism of the fire service during this difficult time.



"Josh joined the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service in September 2018 and was posted to Milford Haven Fire Station to begin his fire service career," Mr Davies said.



"At this incredibly difficult time, our sympathy and thoughts are with Josh’s family.



"I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest thanks to all colleagues within Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service for the professionalism that has been shown, under extremely difficult circumstances. The unity I have seen from across the Service has been humbling and greatly appreciated by the crews at Milford Haven Fire Station.



"Messages of condolences to the family from within Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the wider UK Fire and Rescue Services, our partners and our communities have been received with heartfelt thanks."



A gofundme has been set up to help Mr Gardener's family.



Sion Parry and Phil Howe who set up the fundraiser said: "This page was created in Memory of Josh Gardener, who tragically passed away in an accident while on exercise with the fire service, on September 17. A job he always wanted to do, and loved to the fullest, in the same way he lived the rest of his life."

The gofundme can be found here.