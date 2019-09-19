A COLOURFUL community artwork in Pembrokeshire has been hailed as ‘the biggest and best public art installation in the county’.

It takes the form of a stunning new mosaic, which is sending out a colourful welcome to Tenby Church in Wales VC Primary School.

The mosaic, which covers the roadside façade of the building, is a colourful supersized re-working of the school’s logo.

It was created by pupils, parents and the local community in a project organised and led by Springboard at Learning Pembrokeshire.

Headteacher John Palmer said the response from the pupils and members of the public had been amazing.

“In a bid to brighten up a stark exterior wall we came up with the idea of a mosaic of our school logo and hoped that we could get the whole community involved in its creation,” he explained.

“With much help from Laura and Shelley, our fantastic Springboard officers, we were lucky to receive lottery funding to allow us to start the project.

“Norman Industries, the sheltered factory in Haverfordwest, kindly cut the huge plywood sheets into shape for us and we were delighted that local artist Paul Webb agreed to design and create the mosaic with the many dozens of adults and children who were interested to take part.

“Thanks go to everyone involved: our children, parents, governors, members of the community and staff all had a hand in the making and we hope they feel proud of the finished product.

“I would welcome anyone in Pembrokeshire to visit the school and take a look. It’s surely the biggest and best public art installation in the county.”

Shelley Holmes, Springboard advisor for Tenby, who led the project, said: It has been amazing to work on this project, It was lovely to see everyone come together to create such a wonderful piece of art.

“It’s something for all involved to be proud of for many years to come – a new landmark for Tenby”