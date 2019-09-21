AN ELDERLY Saundersfoot man was killed by his own car after it rolled down a steep slope when he failed to secure its handbrake, an inquest heard on Thursday, September 19.

Peter Graham Brown, aged 86, died at Cardiff’s Heath hospital on April 21, after sustaining injuries at his home at 12 Ocean Point, on April 12.

At the inquest held at County Hall, Coroner's Officer for Dyfed-Powys Police Jeremy Davies said India-born Mr Brown, the son of a major in the Army, had lived in the Punjab before the family returned to Britain in 1947.

Mr Brown worked in catering during his working life, starting as a trainee chef in the Savoy, later travelling to France, and then working in the catering corps during national service.

Mr Brown later worked at senior level in the catering branch of the civil service, retiring to Pembrokeshire in the 1980s with his wife, who passed away some ten years ago.

Mr Brown was healthy his entire life, and enjoyed gardening, social clubs and his love of food, the inquest herd.

On April 12, after enjoying a visit to Corner Piece, near Haverfordwest, Mr Brown had driven home in his Hyundai, parking it on the steep driveway at around 5.30pm.

The vehicle rolled backwards onto Mr Brown as he emptied the boot, pinning him underneath and causing life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Cardiff’s Heath hospital, passing away on April 21.

A police accident investigation stated there were no defects with the Hyundai’s braking, other than the handbrake needing five clicks rather than four to fully engage rather than slowly roll back, concluding Mr Brown had not fully engaged the brake.

A post-mortem report by Dr Nathan West gave the cause of death as a hypoxic brain injury caused by the traumatic impact.

Reaching a conclusion of an accidental death, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton said: “Mr Peter Graham Brown has failed to secure his motor car with the hand-brake, as a result it has rolled and come into contact with him, causing a fatal injury.”