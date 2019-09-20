Neyland Rowing Club and Milford Haven Ladies Circle are hosting a fundraising event, showcasing Fitness, Health & Wellbeing and Beauty.

Come along and try Zumba, Yoga, Pilates and Fitsteps as well as all the other exhibitors.

Entry fee is £5 which includes one free tea or coffee and the taster sessions.

There will also be chilli and rice for £3. Refreshments such as tea, coffee and cakes will also be available to purchase.

Proceeds will be shared between Neyland Rowing Club and local causes and charities chosen by Milford Haven Ladies Circle.

The following local business will be there on the night showcasing what they do - Healthaspire, Hamdden Sir Benfro / Pembrokeshire Leisure, The Beauty Collection, Therapy Rooms Pembrokeshire, Massage Therapy Pembrokeshire and Physio Fit Milford Haven.

Also on the evening there will be taster sessions of Zumba by Brenta Henriquez Perocarpi, Yoga and Pilates by Priscilla Fairbairn Wilson and Fitsteps by Joanne Osborne.

The event is this evening, Friday 20th September at 6.30pm at the Picton Centre in Haverfordwest. All event information are on both Neyland rowing clubs Facebook page and Milford Haven Ladies Circle page.