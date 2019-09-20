Two people were arrested following the protest blockading roads to the Valero Pembroke Refinery yesterday (Thursday).

The Extinction Rebellion protesters ended their protest at about 6.20pm last night.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman, said: "Specialist officers were deployed to the scene and as a result of that, two protesters were arrested for unlawful obstruction of the highway and transferred to Haverfordwest custody.

"Others who took part decided to end their protest and have been reported for summons and the items used by them have been seized by the police.

"All protesters have now left the area and police are maintaining high visibility patrols.

Superintendent Robyn Mason said: “Officers spoke to the protesters and partner agencies throughout the day to ensure a balance was maintained between allowing people the right to peaceful protest and the requirement to ensure the safety of, and minimise the disruption to, business and the community.

"We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Earlier Valero had used diggers to open entrances across fields to bypass the protest and allow tankers and workers to reach the refinery.

Pictures: Martin Cavaney.