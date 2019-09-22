A PEMBROKE Dock woman hanged herself after being troubled by personal issues, an inquest heard.

At the September 19 inquest held at County Hall, Coroners Officer for Dyfed-Powys Police Jeremy Davies said Hampshire-born Clare Elizabeth Ide had previously worked as a postwoman in Pensarn, Carmarthen, and had travelled around Asia with her partner before moving to Pembrokeshire where she worked in the Morrisons supermarket, Haverfordwest.

Miss Ide, aged 39, had been injured by a trolley in work, which caused her a great deal of pain and caused her to have to give up her job, the inquest heard.

In the days leading up to her death, Miss Ide was visibly upset, having a “petty argument” and raising concerns about a change to the shop below her flat, at 18 Dimond Street.

On March 20, a friend had received information that Miss Ide’s dog had been barking for a long period of time, visiting her flat.

Miss Ide was found hanged in the bathroom.

Emergency services were called, and Miss Ide was formally declared to have passed away at 11.15 that morning.

A number of notes were left, stating she intended to take her life, the inquest heard.

A post-mortem report by Dr Daniel Howser gave the cause of death as asphyxiation by hanging.

Reaching a conclusion of suicide, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton said: “Miss Clare Elizabeth Ide was troubled by a number of personal issues, she has taken deliberate steps to end her life.”