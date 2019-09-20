Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has announced that it is likely to grant Milford Haven Port Authority with an environmental permit to operate a waste storage and transfer station at Pembroke Dock.

The decision comes following a detailed assessment of the plans, plus advice from other specialists including Public Health Wales and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The permit requests temporary storage of baled fuel derived from waste, namely Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) and Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF), pending onward transfer.

The maximum amount of RDF, SRF or wood proposed to be stored at any one time is to be less than 9000 tonnes at any one time.

The annual throughput of waste proposed is 80,000 tonnes per annum

But before it makes a final decision, NRW is running a further consultation with local people, businesses and professional partners.

This will allow people the opportunity to read NRW’s assessment of the company’s application and understand how it came to its decision.

It will also give people the opportunity to raise any new, relevant information which hasn’t already been considered.

Further comments need to be submitted to NRW by October 18 2019, following which it will make its final decision about the permit.

Gavin Bown, Operations Manager from Natural Resources Wales said: “We’re grateful to all who responded to our consultation – local information is important, and we have considered each and every comment we have received.

“After reviewing these, and assessing the information provided by the Port Authority in their application, we are satisfied that they have the right plans in place to operate this site safely without harming local people or the environment.

“If we do go on to issue the permit, the site will be closely regulated and inspected by our officers to make sure it works within the conditions of the permit.”

If granted with an environmental permit, Milford Haven Port Authority plans to allow businesses using the port to temporarily store waste on site, before it is transferred elsewhere.

The types of waste it plans to store includes non-hazardous, baled household waste, and loose processed waste wood which can used to produce energy.

A copy of NRW’s draft decision document is available to view on the NRW website here. A hard copy is available by request to the email or postal address below.

All comments need to be received in writing by 18 October 2019 to permittingconsultations@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk or: Permitting Team Leader (Waste), Natural Resources Wales, Permitting Service (Cardiff), Cambria House, 29 Newport Road, Cardiff, CF24 0TP