HUNDREDS of people gathered outside County Hall, Haverfordwest, today to join in one of the biggest global climate strikes yet.

There was singing and slogan chanting as school children, toddlers, pensioners, families and college students all joined the call for imminent action to tackle the climate emergency.

The peaceful protest was also addressed by council leader, Cllr David Simpson and director of development Dr Steven Jones who assured the gathering that the authority was working towards its zero carbon goal.

Protestors made their way peacefully to Castle Square, with more songs and chanting, before the demonstration ended.