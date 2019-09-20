The waiting is over and the shortlist of finalists for this year's Pembrokeshire Tourism Awards being held in association with Wales Cottages has been announced.

The panel of judges reviewed each nomination before deciding which businesses would proceed to the awards ceremony at Meadow House Holiday Park, Amroth on November 7.

With the prospect of some winners qualifying for the regional awards and possibly the national awards, stakes were high and the tourism industry responded by ensuring their entries stood out. Often margins were slight in determining which business would proceed.

Following the announcement of the 48 shortlisted businesses, Pembrokeshire Tourism’s Chairperson; Jane Rees-Baynes said: “On behalf of the board and staff of Pembrokeshire Tourism, I’d like to thank everyone who participated and congratulate those businesses who’ve been successfully shortlisted. Competition amongst Pembrokeshire’s finest tourism providers ensures that the spotlight remains on an industry which continues to grow in size and stature and it’s important for us to recognise their efforts”.

Dennis O’Connor, Tourism Liaison Manager for Pembrokeshire Tourism added: “Working closely with the various sectors that make up the tourism industry in Pembrokeshire means that we are in the best position to see the continuous effort made to keep the county as a destination of choice for thousands of visitors each year. Many accommodation providers, food and drink establishments, activity providers and family attractions are investing greater resources and finances in order to attract new and repeat business and this was evident in the nominations received for the awards. We already have plenty to celebrate but the ceremony in November will provide the opportunity once again to recognise and reward the finalists”

Finalists are:

Best Hotel sponsored by High Level Software

• Grove of Narberth

• St Brides Hotel & Spa

• Twr y Felin

Best Self Catering Accommodation sponsored by West Wales Holiday Cottages

• Ty Sherwood

• Coastal Wood Holidays

• Asheston Eco Barns

Best Visitor Attraction sponsored by The Western Telegraph

• Pembroke Castle

• Heatherton World of Activities

• Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo

• Tenby Dinosaur Park

Best Taste of Pembrokeshire sponsored by Milford Waterfront

• Mrs Will The Fish

• Blas Restaurant

• Wild About Pembrokeshire

Best Tourism Business Innovation sponsored by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority

• The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales

• Pembrokeshire Wake Park

• The Cranny

Best Supplier sponsored by Frogmore Consulting

• Templeton Beer, Wine & Spirit Co

• The Really Wild Soap Company

• Web Adept

Best event sponsored by The Scarlets

• Milford Fish Festival

• Tour of Pembrokeshire

• Unearthed Festival

Best Sustainable Tourism sponsored by Celtic Wines Limited

• Top of the Woods

• Bluestone Brewing Co

• Cuffern Manor

• Asheston Eco Barns

Young Tourism Person of the Year sponsored by Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo

• Amy Williams – West Wales Holiday Cottages

• Luke Phillips – Retreats Group

• Jo Diment – Pembrokeshire Safari Tours

Best Access for All

• Hampton Court Holiday Park

• Asheston Eco Barns

• The Globe – Angle

Best B&B

• Fields Lodge

• Penrhiw Priory

• Roch Castle

Best Caravan Park

• Meadow House Holiday Park

• The Buttles

• Fishguard Bay Resort

Best Campsite / Glamping Site

• Coastal Meadows

• Florence Springs

• Top of the Woods

• Celtic Camping

Best Activity Provider

• Tenby’s Great Escape

• Celtic Quest Coasteering

• TYF Adventure

Best Breakfast

• Fields Lodge

• Blas Restaurant

• Monk Haven Manor