EVERYONE had loads to catch up on at Freystrop & District WI’s first meeting after the summer break.

There was much discussion at the September 12 meeting of the upcoming short trip to Melyn Tregwynt Mill on September 28.

The annual Christmas dinner, on December 7, will again be at the Green Shed, Merlins Bridge.

In 2018, an estimated 1.3 million women across the UK experienced violence, including domestic violence, rape, forced marriage, sexual exploitation and other forms of abuse and harassment.

The WI is encouraging members to take action to end the scourge of violence against women by pledging to take part in 16 days of action.

Spearheaded by the UN, this runs from November 25 (International Day to End Violence against Women) to December 10 (Human Rights Day).

The WI would like to ask a men’s group to wear a white ribbon to symbolise their allegiance to end this violence against women

Members were also all reminded that bus passes need to be updated before December 31, although at the moment the website has crashed due to the high volume of hits.

Trudi reminded members that she is still collecting plastic bottle tops to help with the eradication of Polio. The proceeds from 500 bottle tops covers the cost of one polio vaccine.

Additionally, empty pop bottles with the lids – these are filled with unrecyclable plastic and used in third world countries to build houses.

If you want to contribute you can leave any of these with Trudi in Victoria Bookshop on Bridge Street, Haverfordwest.

After the business meeting, the WI was introduced to Peggy Martin, one of the oldest members, who demonstrated the making of angels out of doilies, which all followed with varying degrees of success, but with much laughter.

Most did end up with angels, but some looked more like ‘fallen angels’.

The next meeting is on October 9 when it will be a fun-filled evening playing bingo!

For more information about the WI, please contact President Sheila Martin on 01437 763716.