A PHOTOGRAPHY student from Pembrokeshire is having her work viewed by millions of people on big digital screens after her success in a national competition.

Throughout September, electronic billboards throughout the UK are featuring a portrait of a circus performer by Eva Watkins of Saundersfoot, along with the 99 other images which have been chosen as winners of the British Journal of Photography’s Portrait of Britain 2019.

Eva, 21, who is in the final year of her photography degree at UWE, Bristol, took the picture of performer Bethany Button as part of a study of circus artistes, and went on to enter it for the BJP contest.

Entrants were challenged to submit images of people showing the face of modern Britain, with 200 chosen for the new book 2019 Portrait of Britain Vol. 2 and the 100 winners having their work exhibited on JCDecaux screens nationwide, on bus stops, high streets and train stations.

Billed as the biggest exhibition of contemporary portraiture ever held in Britain, it has just been launched in London, where Eva and Bethany were able to meet again and see the portrait on screen.

Said Eva: “It was very exciting to see my photograph on the screen at the event, especially as it was alongside quite a few photographers who I recognised and whose work I already admired.”

Eva, who studied A level photography at Pembrokeshire College before gaining her university place, is now on the lookout in public places for her winning portrait.

“A friend of my brother’s later spotted it on one of the JCDecaux screens in Birmingham and sent me a photograph, which was quite surreal,” she said.