A HAVERFORDWEST man with a history of mental health issues took his own life, an inquest heard.

32-year-old Jonathan Glyn Hilling, also known as Wheelhouse, of 73 Fleming Crescent, died on April 11.

The inquest heard Haverfordwest-born Mr Hilling had previously worked as a labourer, moving to Pembroke Dock to work in a supermarket, later moving back to Haverfordwest and becoming unemployed.

Mr Hilling started using drugs and drink, the inquest heard.

Coroners Officer for Dyfed-Powys Police Jeremy Davies told the September 19 inquest that Mr Hilling had suffered mental health issues following the death of his brother.

He also suffered from ADHD and had tried to take his own life previously, the inquest heard.

Mr Hilling talked about death on a daily basis with his then-partner, Mr Davies said.

On April 10, Mr Hilling was reported missing to police after his house keys and a note were found.

At 1.30pm the following day, Mr Hilling’s body was found hanged from a tree in Haverfordwest’s City road cemetery by walkers.

Paramedics were called, and Mr hilling was formally declared to have passed away at 2.15pm that day.

A note, stating he intended to take his own life, was recovered.

A post-mortem report by Dr Petya Nadiva stated that Mr Hilling died from asphyxia as a result of the hanging.

Reaching a conclusion of suicide, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton told family members present: “Jonathan Glyn Hilling has struggled with mental health issues for a number of years; the circumstances of his death and the note left support the conclusion of suicide.”

The Samaritans is there for anyone needing help. Whatever you’re going through, you can call free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.