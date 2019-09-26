A HAVERFORDWEST man, who had suffered bouts of depression, drank a large amount of alcohol and took his own life, an inquest heard.

Gary John Price, 55, of 7 Hill Street, Haverfordwest was found dead at his home on November 30 of last year.

At the September 19 inquest held at County Hall, Coroner's Officer for Dyfed-Powys Police Jeremy Davies said Haverfordwest-born Mr Price had lived all over the UK and Singapore, his father serving in the Navy.

Mr Price had worked in a variety of jobs, becoming injured in an accident during the building of the new Tesco supermarket.

His mental health deteriorated after he was separated from his wife, the inquest heard, suffering problems with alcohol, drinking more and more heavily.

Mr Price developed problems with his esophagus, and had been advised by his doctor to stop drinking.

On the afternoon of November 30, Mr Price’s mother went to his home, having not seen him for several weeks.

Mr Price was found on his bed, with a pool of blood on the floor.

Empty vodka bottles with bloody handprints and ibuprofen tablets were found.

Emergency services were called, and Mr Price was declared to have passed away at 1.43pm that day.

Paramedics were under the impression that Mr Price had suffered an internal haemorrhage or a ruptured esophagus, the inquest heard.

Mr Price had also suffered a deep laceration to his wrist.

A post-mortem report by Dr John Murphy said alcohol levels of 352mg were found in Mr Price’s blood, nearly four times the drink-drive level of 80, along with ibuprofen in his system.

The cause of death was given as a combination of alcohol levels and a self-inflicted fatal body injury.

Reaching a conclusion of suicide, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton said: “In the period leading to his death Gary John Price has consumed a very large quantity of alcohol.

“It also appears he has suffered bouts of depression and has taken deliberate steps to end his life.”

The Samaritans is there for anyone needing help. Whatever you’re going through, you can call free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.