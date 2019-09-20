WHEN people ask the three Billingham brothers what they did in their school holidays, they won’t be expecting the reply ‘We went to South Korea to film a reality tv show’.

But that’s what happened to the trio this summer, following their friendship with two American boys who are now television and YouTube stars in the Asian country.

The trio, with mum George, were flown out to the country’s capital, Seoul, for four days of intensive filming last month.

Tavernspite School pupil Jack, aged nine and brothers Harry, 13 and Ben, 15, who attend Whitland’s Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, had earlier been followed on their home ground by the Korean television crew who filmed them in and around St Clears, including at the Trots running club.

The show, made by Korea’s top terrestrial channel, MBC, is about foreigners visiting Korea for the first time, and the young American brothers, John and Mack Rock – who are famous for their flawless Korean accents – have the news series of the programmes based on them because of their huge popularity.

Entitled Welcome, First Time in Korea?, the show has been running since 2017 and features foreigners living in South Korea who invites three friends over to visit for the first time.

The Billingham and Rock families met while they were living in Germany, and kept in touch after they moved to the UK and South Korea respectively.

“There were three other families in the running for the programme, but we were lucky enough to be chosen,” said George. “This was possibly because Jack had recently had his really long hair shaved off to donate to the Little Princess Trust for children’s wigs, and also raised nearly £1,800 for breast cancer research.”

The family who live near Meidrim, found themselves the centre of attention as their toured Seoul with the Rock brothers and the camera crew in tow.

“It was the most amazing experience,” said GeoRge. “Not only did we catch up with friends, but saw all the sights, and the boys experienced all the things boys hold close to their hearts.

“We went to a film studio and theme park, and there were no queues as the crew took over the rides while the public had to wait. We visited a water park after hours, so we were the only ones there.

“The boys experienced traditional hand fishing with the catch – including live octopus – served up at a local restaurant.

“One day at midnight and they were taken to the corner shop with a credit card to buy as many sweets as they liked, and they had an allowance every day for snacks.”

“It was every child’s dream.”

The four 90-minute shows are currently airing in Korea, and “have gone down an absolute storm,” said George.