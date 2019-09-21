Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a property on Fulke Street, Milford Haven.

It happened between 8.45am and 5.45pm on Monday, September 16.

A silver Tag F1 watch worth £800 and a pair of Trussardi sunglasses worth £140 were stolen, along with 50 euros and a spare key fob for an Audi car.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0077/16/09/2019/01/C.