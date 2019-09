Coastguards and a lifeboat extensively searched the sea around Tenby yesterday afternoon (Friday) following reports of a person in difficulty.

Tenby coastguard rescue team along with the resort’s all-weather lifeboat were paged at 3.24pm to a report of a windsurfer in difficulty between Giltar Point and St Margaret’s Island.

The lifeboat conducted a thorough sea search while coastguards coordinated a search from the land. Nothing was sighted and both teams were subsequently stood down.