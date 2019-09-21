NEARLY 400 young people have enjoyed spinning the decks, getting creative with photography and perfecting their skating skills at Under the Bridge this summer.

The Friday night project ran for six weeks during the school holidays, co-ordinated by Milford Youth Matters and funded by the Port of Milford Haven and the Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Fund.

This year saw record-breaking attendance with a total of 368 people turning out to have a go at the wide range of free activities on offer.

Dayle Gibby, Milford Youth Matters co-ordinator, said: “Under the Bridge 2019 has been an amazing success. It enabled young people to take part in activities that are typically only offered in more urban areas and often cost a lot of money to attend.

"The project operated in an area in which people regularly congregate, so it was a familiar place for them and by utilising partner agencies, businesses and local charities we were able to offer new and unique opportunities.

"Thank you to all who supported the project and the young people who attended each nightly session creating a positive atmosphere within Milford Haven.”

Stakeholder Engagement and Communications Manager at the Port, Anna Malloy, said: “This is the fourth time the project has taken place at Milford Waterfront and each year it’s grown in popularity. It’s opened up new opportunities for young people by providing them with activities that they may not have tried before such as learning how to be a DJ and editing photos.

"As always RAMPS skatepark proved extremely popular, plus we had some new attractions such as a giant inflatable ‘Total Wipeout’ game and a rodeo bull.

"We hope everyone who came along enjoyed themselves. We certainly did.”

To view photos from Under the Bridge please visit the Port of Milford Haven’s Facebook page.