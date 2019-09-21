Two books of condolence have been placed in Pembrokeshire fire stations in memory of firefighter, Josh Gardener, who tragically lost his life in a boat collision on Tuesday (September 17).

The incident happened during a training excercise on the Cleddau waterway.

The books of condolence have been placed at Milford Haven Fire Station and Haverfordwest Command Headquarters.

Milford Haven Fire Station will be open to those who wish to pay their respects between 10am and 4pm seven days a week.

Haverfordwest Command Headquarters will be open between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

Both books will be closed at 4pm on Saturday 28 September. Location addresses are available on mawwfire.gov.uk.

Mr Gardener, 35, from Milford Haven, joined the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service in September 2018 and was posted to Milford Haven Fire Station.

Earlier this week chief fire officer, Chris Davies, expressed his condolences to Mr Gardener's family and praised the professionalism of the fire service during this difficult time.

"At this incredibly difficult time, our sympathy and thoughts are with Josh’s family,” he said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest thanks to all colleagues within Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service for the professionalism that has been shown, under extremely difficult circumstances.

“The unity I have seen from across the Service has been humbling and greatly appreciated by the crews at Milford Haven Fire Station.

"Messages of condolences to the family from within Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the wider UK Fire and Rescue Services, our partners and our communities have been received with heartfelt thanks."

A gofundme appeal has been set up to help Mr Gardener's family.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is working alongside the Marine Accident Investigation Board to ensure that a thorough investigation takes place into Tuesday’s collision.