A broken-down speed boat with two crew onboard was towed back to Fishguard Harbour yesterday (Friday).

Fishguard all-weather lifeboat was launched at 12.20pm to the aid of the vessel which had got into difficulty near Abercastle.

The crew established a tow and took the speedboat and its crew back to Fishguard Harbour, arriving back at the lifeboat station at 3.15pm.