A boat that broken free from its moorings in this morning’s high winds has been rescued by Angle RNLI lifeboat.

The vessel was reported as being in trouble in the sea off Llanion at around 8am this morning (Saturday).

Angle’s volunteer crew was mobilised, and the lifeboat launched at 8.07am. The crew secured the vessel to a temporary mooring and the lifeboat was back on station at 10am.