The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Rain for all of Pembrokeshire tomorrow (Sunday).

The warning, which is in place for all of Wales, the Midlands, Northern Ireland and the West of England starts at just past midnight tonight until 8pm tomorrow.

Forecasters say that scattered thundery showers will move north across parts of England and Wales at times overnight, while areas of heavy rain will probably move northwards during Sunday.

Although some places may stay dry, 30-40 m of rain could fall in three to six hours in a few areas.

The rain will clear away northeastwards during the afternoon, but will be followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms in southwest England and possibly Wales, which could give a further 20-30 mm in one to two hours.

Members of the public should expect likely flooding of certain homes and businesses; bus and train journeys to take longer as services could be affected; car journeys to take longer due to spray and flooding on the roads.

Some interruption to power supplies may also occur due to lightning.

For more information see: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings