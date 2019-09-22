A lucky pup got away with just scratches after plunging over cliffs at St Johns Point near St Davids yesterday (Saturday).

St Davids inshore lifeboat, Myrtle and Trevor Gurr was launched at 11:25am to reports of the plunging pooch.

When the volunteer crew arrived on scene shortly after they could see that the dog had managed to scramble onto the rocks at the foot of the cliff.

Crew went ashore to the retrieve the dog who then got a ride back to the lifeboat station in the inshore boat.

The dog, Sam, was handed over to its owners at St Davids Lifeboat Station shaken but well, with just a few scratches.

St Davids coastguard rescue team were also involved in the rescue and thanked to everyone for their assistance, especially the owners of Pencarnan Farm for allowing access.

The RNLI recommends keeping dogs on a lead close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers. If an animal gets into difficulty off the lead owners should always ring the emergency services and not attempt to rescue their pets themselves.