A CROWDFUNDING campaign to save a unique north Pembrokeshire community was launched yesterday (Saturday).

Brithdir Mawr community was established in 1994 by Julian and Emma Orbach. For the past 15 years the community has rented the farm building and around 80 acres of pasture and woodland from Julian, who plans to sell it at the beginning of next year.

At present ten adults and seven children live at Brithdir Mawr, living off-grid, farming according to organic principles and working towards sustainability.

The community has been given first refusal but needs to raise £500,000 in order to buy Julian's share of the farm.

Yesterday the community's crowdfunding campaign, with rewards including the opportunity to stay at the community, was launched as Brithdir Mawr opened its gates to the local community.

The community hopes to buy the farm and then put the buildings and land in a trust "for the benefit of people and the planet".

Residents are hoping to buy the land in staged payments. The first phase is via a crowdfunder of benevolent donations, which can be used as a down payment to secure more time to set up the trust.

Next year they will then look to set up the trust and offer a share option. And finally seek the rest via grants, loan stock etc.

"We feel confident that a crowdfund campaign will be a better way to achieve this aim whilst maintaining the integrity of our vision going forward," said a spokesman for the community.

"Please help us protect Brithdir Mawr Community for generations to come. Every donation no matter how small or large is valuable to us. If you have any questions or thoughts please get in touch."

The crowdfunding campaign, and rewards for various donation amounts, can be viewed at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-brithdir-mawr