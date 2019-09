A woman was charged with drink-driving in the early hours of this morning, following a stop check by Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit at Merlins Hill, Haverfordwest.

The driver was also charged with driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with her licence.

At Haverfordwest police station she gave a breath reading of 90ug.

The woman was bailed to appear at Haverfordwest magistrates court later this month.