A RESCUE from rocks at Manorbier beach was carried out by the Tenby Coastguard team and Welsh Ambulance Service yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

The team was paged at 1.26pm to a report of a person stuck on rocks at the beach.

They located the casualty with the help of the public and assessed the person’s condition.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Due to the nature of the casualty’s condition, it was decided that further medical assistance was required and an ambulance was tasked. A Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust rapid response vehicle and a land ambulance were shortly on scene and assessed the casualty further.

"The casualty was then placed into a stretcher and carried from the scene to the awaiting land ambulance, which then transported the casualty to hospital for further care."