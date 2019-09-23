Perfect weather shone down on the 12th annual Hundleton Vintage Tractor Run.

Every year the Hundleton Vintage Tractor Run kicks into gear outside the Highgate Inn.

This year saw 59 entrants take part, with young and old coming out to see the engines roll by on Saturday, September 14.

Jo Richards, one of the events organisers said: “It went really well. The weather, we are normally pretty lucky, but Saturday was exceptional.

“This is our 12th year, the vintage tractor run started in 2008 in memory of my father-in-law Lloyd Richards.

“It’s just continued to grow every year and is really well supported.”

The local villagers came out to wave off those taking part in the 26 mile run.

“It is so well supported by the people of Hundleton,” Ms Richards said.

“It’s really big now, we had people come from as far away as Carmarthen and St Clears, as well as Haverfordwest.

“We get the same faces every year, but new ones too, they do it to support the charities.”

Ms Richards was not sure yet how much the event had raised, but said it was definitely over £1,000.

Of the £1,000, £590 will have come from the entrants, who each pay £10 to enter.

The remaining money comes from a raffle, donations and contributions to a buffet, that was put on before the group set off.

How much has been raised and who it will go to will be decided at the organiser’s next meeting early next month.