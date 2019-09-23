A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash on the A484 between Cardigan and Cenarth.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon (September 21) at 3.05pm and involved a collision between a red Honda motorcycle and a white Mitsubishi Shogun on the Cardigan side of Cenarth.

The male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene and police are appealing for witnesses.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 3.05pm on Saturday, September 21 on the A484, 1.5 miles north of Cenarth.

“The vehicles involved in the collision were a red Honda 600 motorcycle and a white Mitsubishi Shogun.

“Sadly the male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene. Next of kin have been advised.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was travelling along the road at the time, who may have dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference DP-20190921-200.”