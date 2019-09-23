A MAN and a woman have admitted causing a fire at a Milford Haven block of flats which led to residents having to flee the inferno.

Rebecca Thomas, 24, of Johnston and Darren Griffiths, 37, of Pembroke Dock, admitted a joint charge of arson with intent to endanger life when they appeared from custody at Swansea Crown Court on September 20.

It was alleged that the pair set fire to a mattress which damaged a block of flats belonging to Pembrokeshire County Council on the Mount Estate, Milford Haven in the early hours of Monday morning, August 19.

They had initially appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates on August 21, where no pleas were entered.

They were remanded and the case sent to Swansea Crown Court on September 20.

Thomas and Griffiths will now be sentenced on November 15, following the preparation of individual reports.

At the time of the fire, a spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “During the early hours of Monday, August 19 a fire was started at a block of flats on Larch Road, Mount Estate in Milford Haven.

“Residents were trapped in the building and fire crews and police attended.

“All residents were evacuated safely. There was significant damage to the block of flats.

“Diligent enquiries were undertaken which resulted in suspects being identified.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “Following a suspicious fire in a block of Council flats in Larch Road, Milford Haven, in the early hours of Monday, August 19, a total of 11 tenants have been temporarily re-housed by the Authority.

“While it is fortunate that no one was physically hurt in the incident, it is of course distressing for the people and families whose home has been affected.

“Due to the likelihood of structural damage to the property, it was decided by the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service that the residents should be moved out as a precautionary measure until a structural survey can be completed.

“The council’s housing department has worked closely with the tenants affected and has worked hard to ensure alternative accommodation was sourced for tenants as required.