TWO KAYAKERS were rescued from rocks by St Davids RNLI last week after, finding themselves in serious danger.

Experienced kayakers Chris Coley and his 18-year-old daughter Molly Basson set off on a kayaking trip around Ramsey Island, on Saturday, September 14.

The father and daughter were well-prepared for the trip having researched the route beforehand and took the correct equipment with them.

However, they were soon battling against a roaring current. Chris and Molly decided to stay close to the coastline, but as they attempted to get out of the strong current and through the gaps between the rocks, they got into trouble.

The front end of Chris' kayak got caught in the swell and turned him over. He managed to clamber onto the rocks, then panic set in, as his daughter's kayak had turned over too.

"All I could see was Molly's overturned kayak, but I couldn't see her," said Chris. "At that point I was thinking of jumping in before seeing her re-appear. I was trying to stay calm but I knew we were in trouble."

Molly added:

"The current felt so strong as it was throwing my body around. A little voice in my head told me to lie on my back and kick my legs. As soon as I did this everything became much easier and I was able to reach the rocks."

Chris and Molly tried their best to get back in their kayaks but they kept overturning. The water was rising against the rocks.

Molly and her dad realised that they were in trouble and, using a phone stored in a waterproof pouch, called for help. Within 20 minutes St Davids RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched and was on the scene, using their smaller Y-boat to rescue the pair.

"When I saw the lifeboat, I felt my body release and all the worry and panic leave," said Molly.

Chris added:

"I am so grateful to all the crew from the RNLI who came to rescue me and my daughter. If we had been on the rocks any longer the situation would have become severe very quickly. I don't want to think about what might have happened."