A HUBBERSTON man died after losing control of his car, hitting a telegraph pole, an inquest heard.

Jack Leighton Murdoch, aged 24, died in the early hours of May 5 after his car collided with a telegraph pole on the Old Hakin Road.

At the September 19 inquest, Coroners Officer for Dyfed-Powys Police Jeremy Davies said Mr Murdoch, who lived with his partner Hayley Davies, had been drinking alcohol at a wedding before they returned the short distance to their home at 18 Belfrey.

There was an argument as Miss Davies wanted to go to bed while Mr Murdoch wanted to carry on partying.

After an argument, in which police were contacted, Mr Murdoch left the home in the early hours.

At 1.20am that morning, Mr Murdoch’s car was found on the Old Hakin Road, having collided with a telegraph pole.

Emergency services were called, and Mr Murdoch was formally declared to have passed away at 1.38am that morning.

A collision investigation by PC Matt Fraser stated Mr Murdoch’s blue Subaru Impreza, travelling towards Merlins Bridge, had no obvious mechanical defects which may have led to the crash.

The report stated Mr Murdoch, who was under twice the legal drink-drive limit, sustained multiple injuries which proved fatal.

There was no evidence of any medical emergency, or Mr Murdoch using a mobile phone, the inquest heard.

Mr Murdoch’s Subaru was on the wrong side of the road and he appeared to have tried to correct this as he approached a bend, leading to the car spinning.

Speed, position of the car and the alcohol were all catalysts that led to the collision, the report stated.

A post-mortem report by Dr Petya Nadiva stated Mr Murdoch had a blood alcohol reader of 153mg, less than twice the legal limit.

His cause of death was given as severe multiple traumatic injuries sustained following a road traffic accident.

Reaching a conclusion of a death by a road traffic accident, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton told family members present: “Jack Leighton Murdoch, having left his home address, has driven along the Old Hakin Road, and, for reasons given, he has lost control of the vehicle.

“The resulting collision has sadly led to Mr Murdoch losing his life.”