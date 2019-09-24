CREATING a three-tier cocktail cake will be amongst the challenges in the Great British Bake Off tent for Michelle Evans-Fecci tonight (Tuesday).

The theme for this evening's Week 5 of the competition is the Roaring Twenties, and follows on from the first-ever Dairy Week.

Michelle, 35, from Tenby was amongst the contestants who curdled at the Dairy Week stress.

There was a scary moment when she broke a plate stand after confessing earlier on in the show that she was starting to tremble.

However, she once again served up the goods to keep her place in the contest, which got off to an encouraging start in August when she was crowned Star Baker in Week One.

Bookies are currently putting 5/1 odds on Michelle as eventual winner, with geography teacher Alice the favourite at 3/2.

So will Bake Off nerves in Twenties Week turn Michelle into a flapper? Or will she be the crème de-la-crème?

Millions of viewers are tuning in to Channel 4 every Tuesday evening to follow the fortunes of the bakers. Join them at 8pm to cheer Michelle on.