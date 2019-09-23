A FAMILY has paid tribute to a dad of two who died in a motorcycle crash at the weekend.

Marcus John Heighton was killed on Saturday afternoon (September 21) when the red Honda motorcycle he was riding on the A484 between Cenarth and Llechryd was involved in a collision with a white Mitsubishi Shogun.

A family statement said: “Marcus John Heighton, 31, beloved partner of Sam, father to Edee and Georgia, son of Julia and Mike, grandson, brother, uncle and nephew, was tragically taken from us on Saturday 21st of September, while riding his motorcycle.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A former Cardigan RFC player, ‘Heights’ was well-known and loved within the community and we, as a family, would like to express our thanks to all those who have sent their condolences at this extremely difficult time.”

A tribute on the Cardigan RFC Facebook site said: “The club want to wish the family and friends of Marcus Heighton their deepest condolences. Marcus played here for many years and was a legend in this club house. You will be sadly missed brother.”

The road between Cenarth and Llechryd was closed for several hours while the emergency services dealt with the incident on Saturday and police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 3.05pm on Saturday, September 21 on the A484, 1.5 miles north of Cenarth.

“The vehicles involved in the collision were a red Honda 600 motorcycle and a white Mitsubishi Shogun.

“Sadly the male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene. Next of kin have been advised.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was travelling along the road at the time, who may have dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference DP-20190921-200.”