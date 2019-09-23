WEAPONS, including a crossbow pistol, machetes, a tomahawk, and martial arts nunchucks have been handed in to Narberth police during a week-long operation to take weapons off our streets.

Dyfed-Powys Police's Operation Sceptre ran from September 16 to 22 and aims to keep knives and blades out of circulation, while also increasing awareness about the dangers of carrying knives.

During the week, people were being encouraged to leave unwanted knives in amnesty bins at police stations across the force area.

Knife surrender bins were located at Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock Police Stations between September 16 and 22.

Posting on Twitter today, September 23, Tenby police, posted a picture of the collection of weapons handed in, adding: “A very small example of items handed into Narberth Station during knife amnesty.”

The force is urging anyone who needs to dispose of a knife or blade outside of the amnesty period to bring them to a council run recycling centre for safe disposal.

For more information about Operation Sceptre and the laws around carrying knives, visit dyfed-powys.police.uk