A RETIRED Goodwick GP and his nephew have walked around Wales to raise money for Paul Sartori and two other charities.

Chris Van Kempen and Ben Halder took on this epic challenge in memory of Pete Foulkes, Chris's brother in-law and Ben's uncle.

The pair started off their challenge at Abercastle, initially following the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.

Walking consistently for 61 days Chris and Ben covered a staggering 1012 miles, walking around the whole of Wales, with lots of support from family and friends along the way.

They were raising money for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, Countess Mountbatten Hospice in Southampton and Simon Says, three charities close to the families' hearts.

Countess Mountbatten Hospice cared for Pete during his final days and Simon Says supported his children through their bereavement.

"It is through the generosity of local people that organise these fundraisers that we can continue to provide this much needed service for anyone in the later stages of any life-limiting illness," said Phil Thompson MBE, Chair of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home. "These services are available free of charge, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness,

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

For more information, visit www.paulsartori.org, or phone 01437 763223.