JUST a thank you and a sobering thought.

A couple of weeks ago I took ill and was rushed into A&E at Withybush.

The care, professionalism and expertise from the paramedics, nurses, doctors and specialists during my stay, was outstanding.

They were incredibly busy, everyone was under pressure but, even in the most trying of circumstances, which included a loud and disruptive drunk who'd fallen over, hurt his leg, and was demanding immediate attention; they sorted him out as soon as they could and sent him on his way.

I know that the NHS sometimes gets detrimental publicity, but when you analyse what they do...they are a truly magnificent organisation.

I'm now home and on the mend...and for that, I'm truly thankful.

JEFF DUNN,

(That Reminds Me, Milford Mercury)