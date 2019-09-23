WALES' first remakery, the Pembrokeshire Remakery, has moved to a new base at Feidr Castell Business Park, Fishguard.

The remakery helps divert household items from landfill and offers workshops, training and opportunities to share skills in repairing furniture, textiles, computers, mechanical items and basic home electrical goods.

The new Fishguard base has designated areas for remaking furniture, electrical goods, bikes and mechanical equipment as well as shop selling good quality donated items at affordable prices.

"We already saved seven tonnes of household items from entering the waste stream since the LEADER project started in July 2018," said the remakery's Stephen Merrill.

"We need to get people to stop buying cheap new stuff,". "It is better to buy good quality second hand and to live better with less."

The remakery is running Funky Furniture workshops every fourth Thursday of the month from 11am until 3pm at the Gateway Hub where participants will get to grips with upcycling furniture. Booking is essential.

On the second Saturday of the month it runs a free repair café, also at the Gateway Hub, from 10.30am until 1.30pm. members of the public can bring items to be repaired for free and learn as they watch the experts at work.

The remakery is also looking for volunteers to help at the repair café, not only with fixing things but with serving refreshments and welcoming visitors. At the new base volunteers with workshop skills are needed as well as anyone who can help with marketing, putting items online or running the shop.

The remakery is situated at Unit 8, Feidr Castell Business Park, Fishguard and is open 10am until 4pm Monday to Friday.

"Come and meet us," said the remakery's Nicky Middleton-Jones. "It's more than reuse, we are striving towards zero waste, saving what we can from entering the waste stream.

"Come and see what repaired and salvaged items we have for you in our shop. All proceeds go towards teaching the local community repair skills."

Arwain Sir Benfro - the Local Action Group (LAG) for Pembrokeshire, administered by PLANED has provided £71,299 of LEADER funding to the Pembrokeshire Remakery.