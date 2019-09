A FIRE in a domestic garage spread to two detached properties in a village late this afternoon (Monday).

The incident, in Llanfallteg, saw firefighters from Whitland, Narberth and Crymych at the scene.

Western Power also attended to isolate the electricity supply in the properties.

A spokeswoman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that the call was received at 17.32.

The firefighters extinguished the garage fire and remained at the scene to check over the two properties.