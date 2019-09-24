TWO men were arrested, and later released, after an alleged assault in Milford Haven on Sunday morning, September 22.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Police in Milford Haven received an allegation of a man being assaulted at around 11.30am on Sunday, September 22.

“The victim received minor injuries to his face. It was alleged that two suspects made off in a vehicle. The suspect was also reported to be carrying a weapon, believed to be a tool of some sort.

“Officers immediately made their way to the scene of the alleged assault on Waterloo Road. The suspect was swiftly located a short distance away by officers on Richard John Road.

“A 55-year-old man from Milford Haven was arrested on suspicion of assault.

“A 27-year-old man from Milford Haven was located shortly afterwards and was also arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a weapon.

“Both have been released with no further police action to be taken at this time, due to insufficient evidence, and no weapon being found.”