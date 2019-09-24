Firefighters have this afternoon held a minute's silence to remember colleague Josh Gardener.

Mr Gardener, 35, was killed one week ago when two Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service boats collided in the Haven waterway.

An investigation into what went wrong is continuing.

Mr Gardener, a dad of two, was a firefighter based at Milford Haven station.

Firefighters at Pembroke Dock were among those who gathered in front of their station in uniform to remember their fallen colleague.

The silence was also attended by the Mayors of Pembroke Dock and Pembroke and members of the public

Mr Gardener's funeral will be held on Tuesday October 1 at St Katharine and St Peter's Church, Milford Haven, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery.

A fundraiser to support Mr Gardener's family has raised more than £15,800. The fundraiser can be found here.