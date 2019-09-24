A NEW vision for the future of Haverfordwest town centre has been unveiled.

Early-stage plans focussing on the Riverside site, which already boasts the Glan-yr-Afon Library and Visitor Centre, were revealed at a consultation session in County Hall.

The plans show big changes to the area around the current Ocky White building, with large glass fronted buildings over looking the water.

They also show the potential for market stalls or similar.

The event gave residents of Haverfordwest an opportunity to make suggestions on the blueprints, playing a role in shaping their hometown.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Head of Regeneration, Rachel Moxey, was delighted with the consultation evening.

She said: “The event was very successful and we were delighted to be able to present our ideas for a redevelopment that has a lot of public interest attached.

“We had a number of positive comments about what we have presented so far, as well as suggestions about what residents of Pembrokeshire might like to see as part of a new Haverfordwest town centre. It’s vital that we take a consultative approach throughout and that’s what we will do.”

State-of-the-art technology was also available on the evening with a Virtual Reality (VR) headset enabling attendees to immerse themselves in a vision of a Haverfordwest of the future.

“The VR was an excellent addition to our presentation and was popular with attendees of all ages. With such significant change coming, it really helped people to imagine what the changes may look like” said Rachel.

The Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, Paul Miller, added: “After a long period of inaction I’m determined to demonstrate real and tangible progress on our regeneration agenda. At last Thursday’s event we were able to demonstrate that we have sketched out just the first phase of proposals to provide a vibrant and viable future for Haverfordwest Town Centre”.

“We’re committed to engaging meaningfully with anyone interested in working with us to build a new and successful Haverfordwest. That is part of our wider plans to deliver a step change in the support we are offering as the Local Authority, to the Pembrokeshire economy as a whole.

“There will be new announcements regularly as we begin to scale up our ambitious programme but events like last Thursday offer the first glimpse of our vision for the future.”

The redevelopment plans will shortly be available online on the Pembrokeshire website, with a Regeneration page currently under construction. The public will be able to download and view plans for all PCC’s redevelopment projects, with regular updates and information on consultation events.