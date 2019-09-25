The oldest living former Welsh Guard has been awarded the Legion d’honneur – France’s highest order of merit.

Sidney Elsbury, who turned 101 earlier this month, was presented with the medal at his home in Haverfordwest on Saturday, September 21.

Surrounded by his family, Mr Elsbury was presented with the medal for the rank of Chevalier (knight) by Madam Marie Brousseau-Navarro from the French consulate in Cardiff, for his services with the Welsh Guard during the Second World War.

“I joined the Welsh Guard on February 10, 1936, with the intention of only doing four years and then joining the police force,” Mr Elsbury said, “But then we entered the war.”

When Mr Elsbury signed up he had to falsify his age, being only 17 at the time.

Mr Elsbury was posted to Gibraltar in 1939 to protect the island and then to the Second Battalion in Boulogne in 1940.

In 1944, Mr Elsbury was deployed to Normandy, where he was severely injured by a shell and subsequently discharged in 1945 due to his injuries.

“I was wanted in Normandy in July 1944 where a shell hit me and killed five others.

“I was put up in Morriston Hospital for six months.

“I asked a surgeon how much would I be able to make my knee bend, he said ‘as much as you make it.’”

Following a decision by the French government, the Legion d’honneur can be awarded to all British veterans who fought for the liberation of France during the Second World War.

Mr Elsbury’s three sons all spoke about how proud they were to see their father be awarded the medal.

John Elsbury said: “I’m very pleased, it’s such a lovely accolade to have.

“We appreciate everything the Welsh Guards have done; they have pursued this for him, and we are very grateful to them – they look out for their own.”

Brother David echoed John’s thanks to the Welsh guards and said how proud he was for his father to be recognised.

“Personally, it means everything to me for dad to receive this award,” he said.

“We are extremely grateful to the French Consulate and the Welsh Guards for this and Madam Marie from the French Consulate.”

Richard Elsbury said getting the medal meant his father could remember his lost friends.

“Dad and his comrades did their best for Queen and country and liberating France,” Richard said.

“He has worked hard and lived life to the full.

“It’s important so he can remember and talk about his comrades.”