FOLLOWING the monthly bingo session organised by the Hakin Ladies Glades, held at the Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre, a cheque for £1,000 was presented to the Milford Haven Talking Mercury talking newspaper.

The Talking Mercury, a purely self-funding organisation, was nominated by the Hakin Glades to receive a donation from the International Order of Ladies Glades (IOLG) Benevolent Fund.

The Hakin Ladies Glades, a friendly group of ladies, are a charitable organisation who raise funds to enhance the lives of local people. They hold a fundraising bingo session once a month at the community centre, the next being October 12 at 2pm, all welcome.

The Talking Mercury, talking newspaper, provides a free service to individuals who suffer from visual impairment, keeping them in touch with all the local news.

All equipment is provided, and a support system is in place.

If you, or anyone you know, could benefit from this free service, please contact Sue on 01646 692440, or Liz on 01646 692506.