ON Tuesday, September 17, Bryn Lewis, charity steward of Neyland Masonic Lodge, attended Sandy Bear children's bereavement charity in Charles Street, Milford Haven, presenting a cheque for £300.

He was accompanied by the Provincial Junior Grand Warden for West Wales Colin Jenkins and the Provincial Grand Almoner John Watson.

Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity is a non-profit organisation providing support to children and their families who have experienced a bereavement.

The charity is run entirely by the generous donations from the community to support children aged 0-18.