Thousands of pounds of tech was stolen from a house in Pembroke yesterday (Monday, September 23).

Items stolen include an iMac computer worth £1,500, and iPad worth £300, a MacBook pro valued at £1,200 and a Nintendo Switch and games.

The thief or thieves entered the property by smashing the rear window in the back door to the property.

A police officer said the thief or thieves made a "selective search" of the property, stealing electrical items.

The burglary occurred between 2pm and 3.20pm yesterday on Upper Lamphey Road, Pembroke.

Anyone with information that could assist the police is asked to contact PC 1163 Furnival at Pembroke Dock police station on 101.