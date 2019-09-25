A Pembrokeshire MP said he disagrees with yesterday's Supreme Court ruling, while a Labour candidate has called for the Prime Minister to stand down.

Yesterday (Tuesday, September 24) the supreme court unanimously found that the Prime Minister’s decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks was for an “improper purpose”.

In their ruling, the judges said this was because the decision “had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification.”

Reacting to the news, Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb said he did not agree with the ruling, but the government must now follow it and get back to work on delivering Brexit.

He said: “Lawyers and constitutional experts will argue about this historic ruling for years to come.

“I preferred the ruling of the High Court which I felt drew a clearer line between political matters and legal matters. But it is important that the Government now abides by the judgement.”

MPs will return to sitting in Parliament at 11.30am today (Wednesday, September 25), with Mr Johnson flying back from a UN summit in America to face the House of Commons.

Mr Crabb added: “Opponents of Brexit may be popping their champagne corks at the Supreme Court ruling but we are still no further forward to sorting out the current mess.

“Parliament will return to work and anti-Brexit MPs will keep voting to block any progress. The whole spectacle of the House of Commons going around in circles chasing its tail has been deeply damaging to our democracy.

“As we head back to Westminster, none of us know how the coming days will unfold. But I remain consistent in my view Brexit needs to be delivered and that a deal that protects Pembrokeshire’s economic interests is the best way forward. I will keep working for that outcome.”

Phillipa Thompson, the prospective Labour candidate for Preseli Pembrokeshire, called for Boris Johnson to stand down as PM.

She said: "Our Supreme Court's unanimous decision is an historic victory for the rule of law and democracy in our country. Boris Johnson's unlawful decision to prorogue Parliament was an attempt to silence everyone's voices. I'd expect any normal Prime Minister to stand down now as a matter of honour."

Simon Hart, MP for south Pembrokeshire, has been contacted for comment.