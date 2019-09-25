A CHARITY fun run in Milford Haven raised nearly £700 for charity last Sunday, September 22.

Milford Waterfront 5k Charity Fun Run saw 83 people take part, raising £658 for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.

The money raised will go towards services in Pembrokeshire.

Karen Lewis, tourism manager at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who turned up to support this event and help raise money for our charitable cause of the year. It was great to see so many people having fun.”

To find out more about Alzhiemer’s Society services in Pembrokeshire, go to: alzheimers.org.uk