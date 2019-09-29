MILFORD Haven cadets have proved to be ‘top guns’ in a recent shooting competition.

The West Wales District Coaching and Shooting Competition, was recently held at Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock. Milford Haven cadets unit entered all four categories: Junior Sea Cadet Air Rifle Team, Sea Cadet Air Rifle Team, Sea Cadet Smallbore Team and Royal Marines Cadet Smallbore Team.

With fierce competition in all four categories and a long weekend of weapons handling training, the teams did extremely well across the board, with both air rifle teams and the Royal Marines Cadet smallbore team winning, and the Sea Cadet smallbore team coming third.

Leading Junior Cadet Rhys HJ gained top shot out of all the Junior Sea Cadets and Cadet Corporal April M gained Top Shot out of all the Royal Marines Cadets.

In addition to this, cadets from Milford Haven also gained seven badges as a result of the good target scores.

Lieutenant (SCC) William Elliott RNR the unit commanding officer, said: “I am extremely pleased with the success of the competition; especially as Team Milford Haven are showing high standards across all competitions this year.

“With many thanks to all the amazing adult volunteers who give up their time to ensure that training, support and coaching was made available to ensure the success of our teams.”

Please note that all weapons handling training is carried out by competent and qualified instructors.

If you are interested in joining Sea Cadets or Royal Marines Cadets then visit milfordhavenscc.org.uk or come along Tuesdays and Thursdays 6.30-9.30pm.