Crug Glas Country House and Reinvention Hair and Make Up Emporium have raised more than £1,500 after a joint fundraising event earlier this month.

The audience makeover event took place in the Cowshed and launched Reinvention's new makeup range from Ariane Poole, London.

It featured Nigel Barnes and Ariane Poole on stage creating new hair and makeup looks on members of the audience.

Nigel also launch his extra hair clinic which, partnered with Trendco London, allows guests at the salon to order and receive new hair within two days.

After the show, Crug Glas served an afternoon tea to remember while the exceptional front of house staff ensured that no one was without a glass of prosecco or freshly brewed tea and coffee.

Many generous local people donated gifts for the grand draw which brought this exciting event to a close.

The event raised over £1500 for three local charities; the DPJ Foundation, Ty Hafan and Shalom Hospice, each of which will receive over £500.

"A huge heartfelt thanks to all that made this event possible," said a spokesman for Crug Glas.