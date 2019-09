POLICE are appealing for information following a broad daylight burglary in Milford Haven’s Picton Road on Sunday, September 22.

Police have stated a group of around seven teenagers were seen leaving the area, between 5pm and 6.30pm.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “We are seeking the identity of a number of youths leaving the property grounds.

"Did you see this group?

"Please contact PC 856 Baxter on 101.”